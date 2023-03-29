Instagram users report problems with the social network

OInstagram users are reporting problems with the social network this morning of Wednesday, the 29th, reporting difficulties through the DownDetector website.

How can you see through this site, users are having difficulties accessing the news feed, both in the web version and in the app. There is a significant ‘peak’ of complaints shortly before 08:00 (Lisbon time).

Remember that not all users can experience problems on Instagram, but if you use the social network this morning for personal or professional purposes, it would be better to stay alert.

Also Read: Facebook and Instagram Paid Verification Comes to the US