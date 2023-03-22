International Association of Lake Constance Captains

The professional captains met in Überlingen for the General Assembly 2023 in the “96th year of the club”, before the start of the coming season.

A bright blue spring day greeted the arriving captains warmly, directly at the pier in the historical cultural monument Greth, a former municipal one warehouse– and trading house of the Überlingen grain trade, which was important during the imperial city period.

The numerous members who attended were also welcomed by President Slappnig Williwho with the organizing team Thomas Heldwith his daughter Mrs. Captain Tanja Held and Marco Lorenz (Schifffahrtsbetrieb Held) asked for an aperitif.

The following general assembly with items on the agenda was carried out properly and quickly by the board of directors. A detailed annual report by the president and a statement of accounts by the club treasurer Stephen Grieble was unanimously approved by the members and confirmed with much applause.

The new admissions to the association were also confirmed. It is this; Tobias Kurz, Kevin Fenner and Christoph Engelmann (all from the BSB), Felix Brandauer from the historic shipping company Lake Constance (DS Hohentwiel and MS Austria) and Michael snailburger from Schiffsbetrieb Held from Überlingen.

For 20 years

Club membership were honored: The captains Michael and Ewald Giess

(Personenschifffahrt Giess from Wallhausen)

Edgar Dietrich from the Vorarlberg Lines as well Michael Popp (Arbor Felix from Arbon) and Roli Neuenschwander from Kreuzlingen. Unfortunately, the latter two had asked for an official apology and the anniversary gifts will of course be given to these members later!

For 30 years Membership, honored in and for the association, became the captain Hans Wustner from the Vorarlberg Lines as well Rainer Blumenstein by the BSB from Constance (captain of the new electric ferry “Mainau Island”), who received the greatest respect and recognition from everyone at this point.

“Mark Twain” couldn’t have described it better; “It is better not to receive a deserved honor than not to deserve an honor received”

This led two colleagues down a new path – into a well-deserved retirement – namely the gentlemen Gerhard Fritsche from Stadtwerke Konstanz and Vice President of the IVBK Matthias Hipp the BSB Constance.

Before the members present in the Ristorante Arena were spoiled with culinary delights and invited to lunch, the OC team announced the date for the autumn meeting; on October 27th, the colleagues will meet again in Überlingen.