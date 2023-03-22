Ramadan 2023 – Ministry of Education: here are the new class times

Only one day separates us from the start of Ramadan 2023 and everyone is preparing as best they can for this sacred period. As every year, modulated schedules are introduced to allow the population to adapt to the rhythm of the young person.

In a note published this morning, the Ministry of National Education announced the new course schedule during Ramadan Algeria. These hours will be valid during All the month and must be respected by both employees and students.

Ramadan 2023 : n New working hours for Algerian schools



As usual, the Ministry ordered a reduction in the working hours in schools, middle schools and high schools in the country during Ramadan. The program is divided into two parts: a niche for the wilayas of the north and Highlands and another for the regions of the great South. So classes will start from 7:00 a.m. and will end at 2:00 p.m. pendant All the sacred month for the wilayas following :

veins ;

Laghouat ;

Biskra;

Bechar;

Tamanrasset;

Ouergla ;

Ilizi ;

Tindouf;

El Ouadi;

Ghardaia ;

Timimoun ;

Bordj Baji Mokhtar;

Ouled Djelal ;

Beni Abbots;

Wrong;

In Guezzam ;

Touggourt ;

Djanet ;

He May ;

He Go ahead .

For the rest of the wilayas, the course day will begin from 8:30 am and will end at 3:30 p.m..

Reduction of course days during Ramadan 2023 in Algeria



About the length of courses and teaching periods, the Ministry has given specific indications for each level. Primary education will benefit of two different regimes. Establishments providing simple permanence must lower the daily hourly rate by one (01) hour (30 minutes reduction in the morning and 30 minutes in the afternoon)with a break of one hour and 15 minutes between the two periods.

As to primary schools ensuring a double permanence, they will have to reduce the period of lessons as follows:

move from a morning class period of 2h15 min to 1h45 min ;

move from an afternoon class period to 2h15 min to 1h30 min.

For upper tiers (middle and secondary)it will bereduce class sessions by 15 minutes each. The day will consist of 4 sessions, divided into 2 periods (morning and afternoon)separated by a one-hour break.