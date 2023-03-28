International Olympic Committee: Russian athletes should be allowed to start again

Russian and Belarusian athletes could soon start again at international competitions. At least that supports an IOC decision.

Despite heavy criticism, the International Olympic Committee is opening the door for the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to world sport. The IOC executive decided to allow the world federations the participation of previously banned athletes under certain conditions. 13 months ago, immediately after the start of the war of aggression against Ukraine, most professional associations followed an IOC recommendation to exclude the athletes.

Criticism by Faeser

“The IOC’s decision is a slap in the face to Ukrainian athletes. They deserve the solidarity of international sport. The least that Ukraine can expect is a clear stance,” said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) in a statement .

IOC requirements include strict neutrality, compliance with the anti-doping code and proof of not actively supporting the war. Athletes from Russia and Belarus who belong to the military are excluded, as are teams from the two nations. A decision regarding participation in the 2024 Olympic Games and the Winter Games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo 2026 in Paris will be made “in due course”.

“We cannot offer a solution that pleases everyone,” said President Thomas Bach at the beginning of the Exko session. The IOC had been criticized for the plans by governments and athletes, especially in the western world, but insists on the autonomy of the sport and refers to the guidelines of the UN and Olympic charters on discrimination.