Internet in Germany: Only 42% of users get full speed

The most recently published report is based on almost 400,000 valid individual measurements that were carried out by users of stationary internet connections in the period from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022 using the broadband measurement desktop app. Compared to the previous year, gigabit connections are also having an impact on the statistics for the first time, whereas previously a limit of 500 Mbit/s was set.



The result: 84.4 percent of users achieve at least half of the booked data transmission rate across all broadband classes and providers. Only 42.3 percent were running at full speed, which in some cases was even exceeded. Especially in the range between 50 and 100 Mbit/s, which reflects around 27.3 percent of the users, many were able to find that the tariff they had booked was exceeded.

The percentage ratio of the determined to the contractually agreed maximum data transmission rate in relation to the upload, which is becoming increasingly important in times of home office, is similar. Here, 88.5 percent of users achieved at least half the upload speed, 40.2 percent the full or exceeded upload speed.

However, there are differences with regard to geographic location or place of residence: “In urban areas, 61.1 percent of users achieved at least 90 percent of the marketed data transmission rate, in rural areas it was 51.2 percent,” according to the report by zafaco GmbH on behalf of the Federal Network Agency. A majority of users (78.2 percent) stated that they were satisfied with their broadband connection – grades 1 to 3. Less than 11 percent gave grades five or six.

Mobile operators dazzle with numbers that are too high

In the same period, the Federal Network Agency received more than 623,000 broadband measurements via the mobile app. The annual report speaks of only 23.2 percent of the users who were able to achieve at least half of the booked speeds, while only 3.0 percent demonstrated the maximum transmission rate. A bad reference for the German mobile network operators.

Nevertheless, the users (70.8 percent) seem to be satisfied. “This leads to the conclusion that users of mobile broadband connections rate the mobility and the absolute data transmission rate available rather than the achievement of the promised data transmission rate,” judges the Federal Network Agency.

