Interview with the initiator of “Berlin 2030 Climate Neutral”: “Our referendum is actually a compromise”

Mr. Zimmer, you want to use a referendum to ensure that Berlin commits itself to becoming climate-neutral by 2030 instead of 2045. Why are the previous goals not enough?

This is due to the physics of the atmosphere. The Mercator Research Institute has attached a CO₂ clock to the old gasometer in Schöneberg. Every day you can see how much CO₂ budget we still have to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. The clock is running out in six years and four months, i.e. before 2030. This means that our referendum is actually a compromise if we want to keep our part of the Paris Agreement.

