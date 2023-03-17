Invest in the Riviera Maya without acquiring an entire property? Fintech Arces announces its alliance with Menesse Condos and makes it possible

Menesse Condos and Arces have teamed up to allow its investors to acquire fractions of premium condominiums in pre-sale without the need to buy an entire property. The alliance is based on the experience of both in the industry and translates into the launch of two flagship Menesse projects on the Arces platform, Coco Beach 3 and Casa León.

maples is a real estate investment platform regulated by the CNBV, BANXICO and CONDUSEFare specialists in investment in housing and tourism real estate developments, “This alliance adds the experience of Menesse to the solidity of Arces, being a regulated platform and being part of a leading business group in the financial sector of the southeast such as Grupo Dinercap”, said José López Lagunas, General Director of Arces.

On the other hand, Menesse Condos is the leading real estate developer in the Riviera Maya, with more than 10 years of experience in the development and construction of condominiums in tourist destinations in Mexico, such as Tulum and Playa del Carmen. It stands out for maintaining historic investment returns for vacation rentals that range between 8% and 12%, as well as capital gains of more than 20% per year of construction, with more than 1,300 units developed in 24 projects.

According to data from SEDETURin 2019 the Riviera Maya received more than 23.1 million passengers at its airport and more than 14.8 million visitors a year, which demonstrates the great tourist demand in the area. This popularity has generated a growing demand in the real estate market, both for the purchase of properties and for vacation rentals, becoming an excellent investment opportunity for those interested in the real estate sector.

The construction of infrastructure projects such as the Mayan Train and the Tulum Airport are generating great expectations of economic growth in the region, which may translate into an increase in the demand for properties and an appreciation of prices. In addition, the current exchange rate situation between the US dollar and the Mexican peso is favorable for investors who can get more for their money by investing in properties in dollarized markets such as the Riviera Maya.

Agreement signing at Menesse Condos offices. Appearing in the photograph are Eng. Gerardo Cazares Martínez, legal representative and Marcelo Sagarena, sales manager of Menesse Condos, accompanied by Lic. José López Lagunas, general director of Arces. Branded Content.

The alliance between Menesse Condos and Maples seeks to take advantage of these opportunities, starting with coconut beach 3, a luxury real estate development in Playa del Carmen, with an organic and elegant design that offers spacious units, high-quality finishes and exclusive services. On the other hand, Casa León is a residential project in Tulum, designed to provide a unique living experience in the Mayan jungle, with wide spaces, balconies, private terraces and rooftop pools, all in harmony with the natural environment of Tulum.

If you want to know more information about Arces and the projects to invest, you can go directly to their site Arces.mx either download your mobile app.