Invite CBP to plan trips during Easter

Step.- With a week to go before Easter, CBP (United States Customs and Border Protection) reminds travelers to use the CBPOneTM mobile app to expedite the I-94 travel process.

People who intend to travel beyond the border area must download the App and meet a series of requirements: pay and print the I-94 permit, check their travel history and return their permit after completing their journey. “CBPOneTM has made the entire process more efficient for everyone involved,” said Hector Mancha, director of field operations in El Paso.

US citizens will need to present a Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI) compliant document such as a valid US passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, Enhanced Driver’s License or Enhanced Tribal Card. When they re-enter the United States, they must have said document and present it to a CBP officer if requested.

The agency encourages travelers to declare all agricultural items, liquor, currency or monetary instruments that exceed 10,000 pesos. Similarly, to avoid delays and fines for possession of prohibited merchandise, you are invited to consult the Know Before You Go guide.

One of the items commonly found by CBP officers during the Easter season are eggshells, which are restricted to 12 per passenger. The shells must be clean, dry, and free of any egg residue, in order to fulfill CBP’s agricultural mission to prevent harmful pests and diseases in the US.

The traveling public can monitor border wait times online by downloading the BWT app on their smartphones via the App Store and Google Play. Wait times are updated hourly and can be found on different websites, all of which offer live views of current bridge conditions.

“This is always a busy period, so visitors should consider building extra time into their crossing plans,” Macha said.