VIDEO: Condo collapses in Tijuana

One of the buildings of the condominium The Mountain range Located in the boulevard cuauhtémoc South in the city of Tijuana, Low Californiacollapsed on the afternoon of this April first.

That building, along with several others located at the height of the Flamingos were evicted since last March 27 due to the glide of land caused by the powerful rainy in the zone.

Since Tuesday, March 28, authorities of Protection Civilas well as the Police Municipal, Guard National and Firefighters stood guard in case of the collapse of some buildings affected for him landslide.

At approximately 5:30 PM this Monday, the building began to tilt to the point of being suspended, to later break into two parts and collapse in its entirety.

