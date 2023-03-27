Ramadan 2023: how the holy month is welcomed in Canada?

More and more Algerians are choosing Canada to live and build a new life there. But, not that, in addition to the latter, there are other nationals of Tunisia, Morocco and Arab countries, who form the Muslim community in Canada.

On the occasion of the holy month, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent his best wishes for peace and happiness to all those celebrating Ramadan. The Canadian politician also thanked the Muslim community for their efforts to “build a strong and resilient country”.

Ramadan Mubarak! I’m sending my warmest wishes to Muslims across the country and around the world who are marking the start of the holy month of Ramadan. May this time with your loved ones be blessed and peaceful. pic.twitter.com/uh5Xa5gUT5 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 23, 2023

Canada: Ramadan in full inflationary context

To welcome the holy month, Muslims around the world, but also in Canada, are stepping up their preparations. And the first task on this list of preparations, stocking up on food. However, faced with the inflation experienced by several countries in the world, shopping requires first doing the calculations.

In Canada, food prices increased by 10% last February, and continue to rise. For example, fruit juices which recorded a particular increase of 15.7% in their price. The prices of cereals, sugar, fish have also increased and continue to rise.

Zlabia, dates: Algerian products for a festive atmosphere in Canada

Members of the diaspora in Canada are always looking for that touch that reminds them of the atmosphere of Ramadan in Algeria. Nostalgic, they therefore turn to Algerian products to remember the flavors of their native country.

For those looking for Zlabia, this oriental pastry, made according to a typical Algerian recipe, Ammi Omar, an Algerian pastry chef who has made his reputation in the field of oriental pastry, offers his delicious Zlabia for sale, especially in the Petit- Maghreb, in Montreal.

Another food widely consumed during Ramadan, dates. Known for its variety, Deglet Nour, Algeria is talked about thanks to this essential product of the Algerian table. For members of the diaspora, Algerian dates are available at the Castel Market in Montreal, which brings in fruits and vegetables, but also other food products directly from Algeria.

Ramadan, a month of fasting and sharing

The month of Ramadan is also an opportunity to make Islam known to non-Muslims. In this wake, the Islamic Association of Manitoba in Canada organized a collective iftar last Friday to celebrate the beginning of the holy month.

For this appointment, she also invited non-Muslims to fast and then to break the fast with the Muslim community at the Grand Mosque in Winnipeg. On this occasion, the faithful of this mosque were entitled to taste the culinary specialties of each community during this Iftar.

| READ ALSO :

>> An Algerian specialty among the best chicken dishes in the world

>> Ramadan 2023 in London: a collective iftar at the Chelsea stadium

>> Algerian cuisine: the UK ambassador approves the Chorba Frik-Bourek combo