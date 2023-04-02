Quotations of the Algerian dinar in the Bank and on the black market this Sunday, April 2

The opening commercial quotations of the Algerian dinar at the Bank of Algeria from March 30 to April 03, 2023 show the euro unit at 147.01 Algerian dinars for purchase and 147.06 Algerian dinars for sale. While in black, the single European currency is bought at 222.00 Algerian dinars and sold at 224.00 Algerian dinars.

For its part, the single American dollar is exchanged at the Bank of Algeria against 135.53 Algerian dinars for purchase and against 135.55 Algerian dinars for sale. While on the black market in Square d’Alger, traders sell the single greenback for 204.00 Algerian dinars to buy and 206.00 Algerian dinars to sell.

In addition, official market exchange rates indicate that the single Canadian dollar stood at 100.09 Algerian dinars for purchase and 100.13 Algerian dinars for sale. At the same time, the single Canadian currency is exchanged against 148.00 Algerian dinars for purchase and against 150.00 Algerian dinars for purchase at the level of the informal market.

Dinar exchange rate: what about other currencies?

In addition, the Emirates dirham remains at 36.90 Algerian dinars for purchase and 36.91 Algerian dinars for sale on the official market of the Bank of Algeria. While at Square Port Said in Algiers, currency traders offer it at 52.00 Algerian dinars for purchase and 55.00 Algerian dinars for sale.

Finally, as regards the currency of the United Kingdom, it is exchanged against 167.37 Algerian dinars for purchase and against 167.45 Algerian dinars for sale in the Bank. While at the level of the informal stock market, the pound sterling is bought at 249.00 Algerian dinars and sold at 251.00 Algerian dinars.

Quotations of the Algerian dinar in the Bank and on the black market on April 02, 2023

The table below summarizes the exchange rates of the national currency against the main foreign currencies for this Sunday, April 2, 2023: