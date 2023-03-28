iPadOS 16.4 is now available with Apple Pencil improvements, 21 new emoji, bug fixes, and more – Reuters

Apple has released the latest major update to its iPadOS 16 operating system, bringing improvements, bug fixes and security updates to the iPad, including tilt and tilt support. azimuth for Apple Pencil hover, 21 new emoji including new animals, hand gestures, objects, and more. support for notifications on web apps added to the home screen, and more.

Update adds tilt and azimuth support to Apple Pencil hover, allowing users to preview their mark from any angle before making it in Notes and supported apps on iPad 11-inch Pro (4th generation) and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (6th generation).

iPadOS 16.4 fixes an issue where child purchase request requests may not appear on the parent’s device, fixes issues where Matter-enabled thermostats may stop responding when paired to Apple Home, and fixes an issue Apple Pencil responsiveness that can occur while drawing. or by writing in the Notes application.