Iris Klein already has a second date: “I’ll meet him again tomorrow”

tz stars

Split

Iris Klein is dating again after the separation drama. Now the next date is apparently on Tuesday. But first the reality TV star clears up the speculation about Jan Schick.

Mallorca – reality TV star Iris Klein (55) has been dating again since the end of last week. She now revealed via Instagram story that the next meeting with the man, who is still unknown to the public, is imminent. “I’m meeting my date again tomorrow and he lives here on the island,” she said on Monday.

Speculations about “German Jackman” Jan Schick after “Date” with Iris Klein

However, the mother of Daniela Katzenberger (36) and Jenny Frankhauser (30) still does not want to reveal who it is. “I don’t know if I’ll show it that quickly. I think it needs a little more. So stop speculating. If I want to say something, I’ll do it,” Klein said in the video clip.

What’s going on between Iris Klein and actor Jan Schick? The “Goodbye Germany” emigrant and the Hugh Jackman doppelganger spent a few hours together over the weekend – most likely a date! (Photomontage) © Screenshot/Instagram/Iris Klein/Jan Schick

She also commented on the “speculation” about the “German Jackman”, as the actor, athlete and Hugh Jackman double Jan Schick calls himself: “Jan Schick, the ‘German Jackman’, wasn’t my date.

Iris Klein would never date a married man

We met a lot of people in the Hardrock Café and had a great party there. And we also met the next day for a photo shoot and then we went to the Bierkönig at night to celebrate our birthdays. So Jan wasn’t my date,” said Iris Klein in her stories, according to “Promiflash”.

Reimanns, Büchners and Co.: These are the most popular “Goodbye Germany” emigrants View photo gallery

With reference to her own separation drama, she also explained: “Besides, Jan is also married. Something like that wouldn’t even come in the bag. And you all know why. You don’t do that. With married men you keep your hands off. I also have my principles and that’s what I do,” she said. The couple Iris and Peter Klein (55) separated at the beginning of the year after she made public allegations of cheating against her husband and he finally admitted that he had fallen in love with another woman. The divorce is going to happen.

Actually, Iris Klein just wanted to advertise Instagram in the shower. But suddenly she showed more than wanted. Sources used: Instagram, Promiflash