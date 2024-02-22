Is it a ball of diplomacy or nuclear intrigue?

On February 19, the great guru of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov, landed for the ninth time in a short time on the island of mojitos and cigars.

Your mission? Well, apparently, he didn’t go salsa dancing or participate in the tribute to the 41st anniversary of Benny Moré’s death. She stopped by the island to carry out a “checkup” in Latin America.

Upon arrival, instead of launching into a music and rum party, Lavrov chose to exchange opinions with the chancellor. Cuban, Bruno Rodriguez Parilla, on regional and international affairs.

But before his meeting with Rodríguez Parrilla, Lavrov not only left a wreath at the José Martí memorial in Havana; He also sowed certain intrigues between civilians and military members of the Castro leadership.

His meeting with the designated ruler Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel was public.

russian chancellor itinerary.jpg Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s plane itinerary with stops in Washington. SCREENSHOT

In his statements to the national press, Lavrov referred to the supply to Cuba of petroleum, its derivatives and fertilizers. He also spoke about possible Russian business opportunities on the island, the growth of tourism, promoting academic programs, and supporting Cuba in the fight against the embargo.

However, the most intriguing of all was his closed-door meeting with the Cuban Minister of the Armed Forces (FAR), Álvaro López Miera. Could they be planning a new game of geopolitical chess in this area of ​​the planet, or did they just share state secrets? Who knows.

It is also curious that the IL 96-300 of the Russia’s Special Squadron, which transported the distinguished chancellor, made a rather peculiar tour of the United States, landing its wheels in Washington and New York, before landing in Havana. Coincidence?

The visit would take on a more interesting nuance if we remember that Cuba recently ceded the San Antonio de los Baños air base (west) and the port of Casilda (central region) to Russia.

We cannot help but think that, very close to Casilda, one of the locations was located where those little Russian toys were hidden that almost led us all to a nuclear war during the October Crisis, or Missile Crisis.

So while Lavrov continued his tour to Venezuela where they reviewed aspects of strategic cooperation in tourism and peaceful use of nuclear energy; Cuba and Russia seem to be strengthening a friendship that never goes out of style, and who knows what surprises await us in the not distant future.

Juan Juan Almeida

