Putin sends message to the West and flies in a nuclear-capable bomber

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin traveled Thursday as co-pilot on a nuclear-capable strategic bomber on a flight whose apparent goal was to reaffirm his image ahead of next month’s election, in which his victory is almost certain.

Putin’s flight in the Tu-160M ​​strategic bomber, which lasted 30 minutes, also appeared to send a reminder of Russian nuclear power amid rising tensions with the West over the war in Ukraine.

Putin, 71, who is running as an independent candidate, has maintained tight control over Russia’s political system in his 24 years in power. The death in prison of opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Friday was a shocking reminder of the relentless crackdown on dissent and a harsh blow to Russia’s troubled opposition.

On Thursday, Putin, clad in a flight suit, boarded the ship at a snow-covered airfield at an aircraft factory in the Volga River city of Kazan, where heavy bombers have been built since the Soviet era.

Speaking to reporters after the flight, Putin praised the new aircraft, calling it “excellent” and noting that it has vast improvements compared to its initial version.

As part of the Kremlin’s efforts to project the image of an action-loving and physically strong leader, Putin has also sat in the co-pilot’s seat of an amphibious vehicle, paraglided and driven a racing car, as well as vehicles. heavy.

He also drove a heavy truck to a meeting in Kazan on Thursday, one of the campaign trips ahead of the March 15-17 presidential election.

With all of Putin’s prominent critics already in jail or exile and independent media outlets outlawed, Putin’s re-election is all but assured. He faces token opposition from three other candidates nominated by pro-Kremlin parties represented in parliament.

