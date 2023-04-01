Is Portal 3 coming? Valve seems to be working on secret project! – Rumor

Valve seems to be rumbling at the moment. After all, numerous indications point to a previously unannounced product from the company behind Half-Life, Portal and Co. Two people are currently causing a stir with their job biographies. Both describe a never-before-seen project that is sure to capture the imagination of many fans. So Pcgamesn already has possible candidates like portal 3 or Left 4 Dead 3 thrown in the room.

What’s in the biographies?

On the one hand, Pcgamesn emphasizes Boyang Zhu’s linked-in profile. According to his own statement, Zhu is currently working on a previously unannounced title for Valve. Added to this is the Linked-In profile of level designer Michael Anderson. He worked for Valve from 2021 to 2023 and apparently worked on some interesting projects during this time. There is explicit mention of “unprecedented gameplay for an unannounced project”.

Anderson has been working on the AI, game mechanics, and puzzles, according to the post. Of course, it is unclear what exactly was ultimately worked on in the two years. It is also unknown whether the project is still in development. After all, Anderson himself is no longer part of Valve. To ranks like portal (buy now €29.10 ) however, the description would definitely fit, even if one should possibly curb the enthusiasm at the moment.

Also popular with PC games readers Mega update for Portal: Das are the system requirements Before the release of Portal-RTX, the question arises as to which PCs the update might bring to its knees. Almost Portal 3: Appointment for gigantic Free update for portal known The date for the Portal RTX update has now been officially announced. The update is completely free of charge.

More news about Steam

When it comes to Valve, Steam in particular always makes headlines. This is how we keep you regularly informed about the sales of the platform. In addition to the disappearance of the audience favorite Dark and Darker, the return of the Steam Decks to the top of the Steam charts recently.

Source: Pcgamesn