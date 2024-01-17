Israel’s security requires path to form Palestinian state

If Israel could align itself with other Middle Eastern countries, Blinken said, the region would unite to isolate Iran which he described as “the biggest concern in terms of security,” as well as its allies, such as the Houthi rebels in Yemen who have attacked commercial ships in the Red Sea.

“The problem is getting from here to there, and of course it requires challenging, very difficult decisions. It requires a mindset that is open to that perspective,” Blinken said.

He noted that what is different now is the position of leaders in the Arab and Muslim world on integrating Israel into the region, and that he feels “an intense urgency” because “right now in the Middle East we are in the middle of a human tragedy in many aspects.” , for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

Blinken offered his speech at a meeting in the Alpine snows that was also attended by senior Iranian officials: Iranian Interior Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was scheduled to speak with CNN anchor Fareed Zakaria later on Wednesday.

The day before, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, said at a roundtable in Davos that his country agreed that “regional peace includes peace for Israel,” and responded “of course” when asked. He asked if Saudi Arabia would recognize Israel within a broader political agreement.

“But that can only happen through peace for the Palestinians, through a Palestinian state,” he said.

Conflicting positions on the Palestinian state

The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahuleads a conservative government that opposes the formation of a palestinian stateand Netanyahu himself recently said that his actions over the years prevented the formation of that state.

Blinken said Israelis would have to decide on their future and direction, noting that it was up to them whether the country can “seize the opportunity that we believe exists” and turn this into a “turning point” for the Middle East that requires difficult decisions. .

The leaders of France, Argentina and Spain They would also deliver speeches on a busy second day of the elite gathering, where heads of state mingle with corporate executives, activists and others.

The agenda also took a turn towards environmental and climate concerns that have led to successive requests from the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, for the world to agree to take more united actions against global warming.

“Let me be very clear: phasing out fossil fuels is essential and inevitable,” Guterres said in a speech in Davos.

He cited recent scientific findings that last year was the hottest on record, although forecasts indicate the Earth could warm even more.

“As climate breakdown begins, countries remain determined to increase emissions,” Guterres said. “Our planet is headed for a scorching three-degree rise in global temperatures. “Droughts, storms, fires and floods punish countries and communities.”

Middle East Sustainability

Experts and policymakers in Davos would address important issues such as ensuring the sustainability of the Middle East and North Africa, fighting plastic waste and finding ways to sustain life on earth in the face of growing threats to biodiversity.

Following his meetings on Monday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and others, New York Times columnist Tom Friedman asked Blinken if Jewish lives mattered more than Palestinian lives. He responded “No, period.”

“What we see every day in Gaza is heartbreaking, and the suffering we see among innocent men, women and children breaks my heart,” he added.

To alleviate that trauma, Washington is pushing to bring more humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, “get better protections and minimize civilian casualties,” and convey to Israel its responsibility to ensure that happens at every stage of the war, Blinken said.

South Africa has formally accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians and asked the UN high court to order Israel to immediately stop its military operations in Gaza.

Israel responded by describing its war in Gaza as a legitimate defense of its population and claimed that it was Hamas militants who were guilty of genocide.

The beginning of the conflict

Israel launched its war against Hamas in Gaza after the armed group launched a series of bloody attacks on October 7 in which it killed about 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and captured about 250. Under a barrage of bombings and intense fighting, 24,285 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

France and Qatar helped mediate the delivery of a shipment of medicine for dozens of hostages held by Hamas, announced on the same day that French President Emmanuel Macron gave his speech in Davos.

Spain’s newly re-elected prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, and Argentina’s new president, Javier Milei, who describes himself as an anarcho-capitalist, will also take the stand.

Zelenskyy went from room to room Tuesday to meet with CEOs, financiers and political leaders and gave a speech in which he lashed out at Russian President Vladimir Putin and called for more Western support amid signs of war fatigue.

“Please strengthen our economy, and we will strengthen your security,” said the Ukrainian leader.

Source: With information from AP