FBI arrests manager Boris Arencibia in Miami

Electric influencer Alex Otaola He assured that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested the Cuban manager and businessman in Miami this weekend. Boris Arencibia.

The music producer is a well-known figure in Miami and Havana, for having been the organizer of the controversial tourist event Santa Maria Music Festin the Cayo Santa María resort, with support from the regime.

Arencibia, is president of Caribe Promotions Inc.. He has gained notoriety in artistic circles and in the Cuban community, both for his business activity and for his underhanded collaboration with the Cuban government through events.

Electric influencer Alex Otaola was the first source to report on the arrest of the well-known manager this Friday in Miami. The radio station La Poderosa 670AM He claimed to have had access to an FBI document, where 18 charges against Arencibia.

The charges include allegations of conspiracy to commit a federal crime, fraud in federal benefit programs and conspiracy to commit money launderingamong others.

The arrest does not appear to be related to the complaint made by the influencer Jorge Batista (Ultrack) against Arencibia and the singer Lenier Table due to a violent altercation that they experienced a few months ago in Miami.

He FBI does not usually intervene in civil or state matters, which suggests the magnitude and seriousness of the implications that this case allegedly has against Boris Arencibia.

On the other hand, the absence of statements from Arencibia, his lawyers or people close to him, contributes to an atmosphere of uncertainty and speculation on social networks.

FBI Web Image Capture

Both followers and critics of the businessman are on the lookout for any news or clarification of this situation, which stands out for its high profile.

Arencibia had already been the focus of previous controversies in relation to the Cayo Santa María Music Festa musical festival organized with the promotion of the Cuban regime, and aimed at stimulating tourism in Cuba.

The controversial event generated a wave of criticism, especially in the Cuban exile in Miami due to the implication and the possible economic benefit it represented for Cuban state entities, such as GAESA.

The businessman defended the intention of the festival as an opportunity to change mentalities and improve lives in Cuba, arguing the possibility of contributing to the island through art and culture.

However, its initiative was questioned not only for the promotional elements with the government, but also for presenting organizational problems and low quality of the tourist service. It made it clear that there was a possible intention to “facelift” a sector in need of revitalization on the island.

Right now, the focus is on the legal consequences he will face. Boris Arencibiawhose business career has crossed from music promotion to the organization of high-profile events that, on this occasion, could be under the scrutiny of the FBI.