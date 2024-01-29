They confirm the death of Erika Robledo, actress who gave voice to The Little Mermaid

MIAMI.- The actress Erika Robledo, who gave voice to the famous animated production The little Mermaid, died at 48 years old. The unfortunate news was confirmed by the Mexican press and by the media WDN ES – World Dubbing Newsknown for sharing information about dubbing and anime.

“We regret to announce the sensitive death of the voice actress Erika Robledo. We send our condolences to her family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time,” he published WDN ES – World Dubbing News on X (formerly Twitter) on January 27.

“The actress lost her life at the age of 48 and her death took place on January 22 of this year without further details being known about what caused this loss,” he added. Sensacine Mexico.

Born in 1975, Erika Robledo stood out in the world of dubbing by giving voice in Spanish and English to various characters.

“One of her main achievements was giving voice to Ariel in The little Mermaid. Other memorable characters include Princess Emerald in The Magical WarriorsTanya Ratonovich in an american taleClaudia Guzmán in Detective Conan and Dorita (Dorothy Gale) in the anime version of The Wizard of Oz. In addition to her contribution in animation, Erika Robledo also left her mark in English dubbing, where she stood out playing the role of Verónica Castro in the Netflix original series The House of Flowers the magazine detailed Who.

Sister of the also dubbing actress Rocío Robledo and daughter of the deceased dubbing actress Guadalupe Romero, Erika Robleda leaves her son to Álex Araujo.