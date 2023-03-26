“It moves me to see you like this”: Marie-Pierre Casey, touched and amused to see her first appearance on television, Laurent Ruquier says he is moved (VIDEO)

This Sunday, March 26, Laurent Ruquier offered Marie-Pierre Casey to rediscover the images of her very first appearance on television in 1965 in TV kids. The actress was very moved on the set.
The continuation under this advertisement
This Sunday March 26, Laurent Ruquier received Marie-Pierre Casey, Vincent Lagaf, Arnaud Ducret, Cheap Dutel and Canadian singer Robert Charlebois on the show TV kids on France 2. The former flagship host of Bigdil a you Right price was present to talk about his shock autobiography, My name was Frank, published by XO editions, in which he talks about his adoption and his relationship with his loved ones. Arnaud Ducret, Tania Dutel and Robert Charlebois will soon be on stage to meet their audience, the two comedians to make them laugh and the Canadian singer to have the audience sing along to his greatest hits. On his side, Marie-Pierre Caseywho encountered some difficulties entering the set, was in full promotion of his new film, The Small Victoriesin which she shares the bill with Michel Blanc and Julia Piaton.
“It makes me laugh!”
Laurent Ruquier has toured the archives! The host offered Marie-Pierre Casey to rediscover her first appearance on television in 1965, when she was at the cabaret, an extract which she did not remember at all. “Ah good ! So what ?”, swung the amused actress when he told her about these images. She couldn’t hide her emotions when she saw this footage, first hiding his gaze, then laughing to his heart’s content. “I am touched, it moves me to see you moved to see this again, because you did not expect to see these images”, explained Laurent Ruquier. “Oh no, no, not at all! It makes me laugh!“, she replied with a smile.
The continuation under this advertisement
Marie-Pierre Casey was confused with another great French actress!
After having rediscovered this sequence at the cabaret, Laurent Ruquier explained to viewers that the actress was sometimes confused with a great French actress: Brigitte Bardot! “One day, at the Échelle de Jacob (a Parisian cabaret, editor’s note), there was a group of Japanese who came, they thought there was Brigitte Bardot. They almost left when I turned to sing…“, she said, taking a giggle. “And the door was locked!”