It will soon be easier to download free software in Windows 11

Last week, Microsoft showed off a new, experimental preview version of Windows 11. One of the biggest news seems to be that the user will be able to find and install free programs from the Microsoft Store directly via the Windows search function.

By searching for a game or program and then hovering the mouse over a specific result, the user is given the option to install directly. A smooth but perhaps not world-shattering news for Windows 11 that looks to continue to polish the experience via minor updates.

Photo: Microsoft Screenshot showing part of the new functionality.

You can read more about the new trial version in The Windows 11 Insider Blog. Microsoft’s built-in software store is also given a minor facelift, while it should also be easier to rate games and programs. When the new functions can be widely launched in the operating system cannot be said today.

