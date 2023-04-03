PS5 best price: the bundle with God of War Ragnarok is super discounted for Easter

On occasion of the Easter festival, PlayStation 5 will receive a large discount: For a limited period of time, some sellers are still selling the console in bundle with God of War Ragnarok at a low price, online and in our physical stores.

Gives GameStop PlayStation 5 Standard Edition + God of War Ragnarok (Digital) cost 569.98 euro fino al 16 aprile e in ogni caso fino ad esaurimento delle cute disponibili. Promo valid online and in store after second availability of single point sales.

Gives unieuro lo stesso bundle costa 569.90 euro instead of 619.90 euro with free shipping and the possibility of paying at three rates with Klarna or PayPal.

I would rather buy your Amazon trovate PS5 with God of War Ragnarok at 569.90 euroalso in this case The console is available in magazine and ready for shipment, with free fast shipping is seven abbonati ad Amazon Prime. The slogan is in tutti i almost foreseen between this weekend.

infinite, super sale eBay: PS5 with God of War Ragnarok at 529 euro, ad oggi il prezzo più basso in absolute per il bundle che include PlayStation 5 Standard Edition con lettore ottico e un codex per scaricare God of War Ragnarok en formato digitale da PlayStation Store. Not bad, right?