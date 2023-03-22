Italy sets off alarms for a new trend on TikTok “the French scar”

The growing number of self-harm videos forced the Italian authorities to take action on the matter.

TikTok has indicated that it is actively collaborating with the Italian authorities to resolve the case.

Among the videos mentioned that follow the trend, some have been pointed out that encourage users to commit suicide.

Much of the growth of social networks is due to content creators and viral trends, which are replicated by the digital community, however, this type of content is not always favorable for Internet users, as there are trends that can put at risk the physical and moral integrity of users, Such is the case of “the French scar”, content exposed especially on TikTok, which has set off alerts in countries like Italy.

Before continuing, it can be established that a trend within the internet refers to any topic with a popular impact within social networks, which is actively fostered through digital conversation and that is even replicated by Internet users.

It is due to this type of viral content that the number of Internet users has grown significantly and even more so that of digital content creators, community that today is estimated to already exceed 50 million users worldwide, of which, just over 2 million are considered influencer full-time.

“The French scar” has gone viral on TikTok, which encourages self-harm

One of the main reasons why the community follows trends is due to the degree of exposure that these can provide them, and with which they can generate a faster position within the taste of Internet users, in addition to promoting personal and professional growth. within the new digital environment, however, there are trends that can be harmful to users, which can even put their physical and moral integrity at risk, such is the case of the so-called “French scar”, a trend that has forced Italy to turn on alerts and warn about the risks to which Internet users are exposed.

According to what has been revealed, the Italian authorities have begun to warn about a trend spread mainly in TikTok, in which the participants are encouraged to self-harm by generating a cut on the cheekboneand even videos have been found in which they seek to induce suicide.

Reason that has led the same platform to collaborate with the Italian authorities after the Competition and Market Guarantor Authority (AGCM) made it known that he was investigating her for this trend, In the same way, the AGCM spoke about the opening of an investigation into TikTok Technology Limited, responsible for the platform’s relations with European consumers, due to the publication of numerous videos of young people engaging in self-injurious behavior, such as that of the French scar.

“We do not allow content that shows or promotes dangerous activities and challenges, suicide, self-harm, or unhealthy eating behaviors,” it is indicated in a note sent to the media today with the official position of TikTok, which adds: “more than 40,000 professionals dedicated to security work to ensure the safety of our community, and we take special care to protect especially teenagers.” The AGCM pointed out

