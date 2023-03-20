“It’s going to be a nice atmosphere at the wedding”: Internet users surprised by the relationship that Fabrice (Married at first sight 2023) has with his best friend (VIDEO)

In the first episode of season 7 of Married at first sight, viewers found Anabel and Fabrice 74% compatible according to experts. But the closeness of the future groom with his best friend has greatly shocked internet users.
The seventh season of Married at first sight was launched this Monday, March 20 on M6. Seven new couples have been formed by the show’s experts. Viewers were able to discover the beautiful story of Anabel, a young mother adopted at the age of 6 months in Brazil, who wants to get married to please her elderly parents. The experts, Estelle Dossin and Gilbert Bou Jouadé, estimated that Fabrice, a 43-year-old man who ardently desires to have children, was 74% compatible with her. However, he had doubts and even hesitated to continue the adventure. Fortunately, he was able to count on coaching with the new expert to confirm his desire to get married.
Fabrice’s grandmother imagines a completely different wedding
But a confidence from the future groom has put doubt in the minds of M6 viewers. He confided that he was very close to his best friend Céline. “She means a lot to me.” he told the show’s cameras, confident that he had known her for five years. “With Céline, there is nothing but friendship, nothing love. We have a great bond. He is someone very, very important to me. I would like Céline to get on well with my future wife.” he wanted to point out. But when he announced to his grandmother that he was going to get married thanks to Married at first sight, her reaction was rather surprising. She has indeed anticipated her big announcement. “I know! Céline, she’s your girlfriend”, she replied, provoking his hilarity. “No way”, he defended himself. But his grandmother had a hard time believing that her grandson was not in a relationship with the famous Céline.
Internet users doubt the sincerity of Fabrice
His privileged relationship with his best friend and the thoughts of his grandmother immediately made internet users doubt, already convinced, like his grandmother, that the young man actually wanted to marry his best friend. They imagined that like Ross at the end of the fourth season of Friendshe was going to get the wrong first name at the time of the “oui“Crucial. Others were outraged that her BFF’s opinion matters so much to her. “Gender Fabrice needs the authorization of his friend Celine? No, but that’s the last straw. I already didn’t feel the type but then there”, For example, an Internet user was annoyed. Others have compared Céline to Bruno’s sister, who did not see her brother’s union very favorably last year. We will have to wait for the wedding to see if the result proves them right.
