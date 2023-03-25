It’s showtime again at SCHAU

The OJAD presents its broad spectrum and looks forward to many encounters in the Junges Halle.

Dornbirn. What connects the dance group “Rhythm on Stage” and the sailing yacht “Shark24” can be found out from the Open Youth Work Dornbirn (OJAD). The journey of the 15-strong dance group is long. They will have covered around 1,100 kilometers when they arrive in Dornbirn from their Romanian hometown of Oradea. one of Cyril Troxler prepared food will be waiting for them, and later they will move into their accommodation in the youth center that has been turned into a youth hostel. A long friendship keeps the guests together with the team and the young people of the OJAD and they are united by their enthusiasm for music and dance. When “Rhythm on Stage” performs in the Junge Halle from Thursday and inspires the trade fair audience, “Shark24” is already there.

From boat wreck to magnificent yacht

“The ‘Shark24’ is part of Job Ahoy and not the first boat that our young people are restoring,” informs Jasmine Riedmann, head of the OJAD work project of the same name. Such a boat also symbolizes the path that some young people take, because some of them see parallels between themselves and an originally desolate boat wreck. When they give the boat a new shine under supervision in the workshop and finally make it seaworthy again, they renew themselves in small steps. as she stands now. It will be demonstrated live at the SCHAU how the final touch is given to the magnificent piece.

No effort is spared

The effort in the run-up to the SCHAU trade fair from March 30th to April 2nd is worth it, say the OJAD employees Cem Kavakci and Nedo Mitrovicwho are responsible for planning, construction and the stage program. The guests should be offered a special event with great performances. The support of the fair with Michael Rüdisser being the hall coordinator is very helpful, Cem Kavakci mentions. At the same time, the young people learn how such a major event is organized. The complete stage technology and a central bar area are part of it. More than 30 young people help on a voluntary basis. The goal has been achieved when the visitors to the fair experience what makes open youth work in Dornbirn so special. Namely the broad spectrum from the girls’ club to the Vismut with its educational and work projects and the Kulturcafé Schlachthaus to the arena.

Highlight Arena foosball tournament

“At the biggest youth club of the year, I would like to present table football as a professional sport,” says a happy person World An, experienced professional foosball player and youth worker, also on a number of tournament participants who made it into professional leagues by initially playing casually in the arena. Saturday is open to everyone, Sunday is reserved from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for under 18s. Last-minute registrations are still possible at the trade fair.

Where there is youth, hip hop culture is not far away

Tommy Galido, OJAD youth worker and passionate hip hop dancer and graffiti sprayer, was surprised by the Dornbirn trade fair with a great idea. Visitors can therefore be curious to see how these two artists – AlbinoOne from Leipzig and Koaar from Vorarlberg – will legally create a graffiti work of art. You can find out where the action takes place at the OJAD in the young hall.