United Kingdom: Towards the implementation of a new mandatory travel authorization

The UK government has announced a new requirement for travelers wishing to enter the country:Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA). This new measure will come into force in November 2023, but will not apply to citizens of the European Union until next year.

ETA will be a new requirement for anyone who does not need a visa to enter the UK. EU citizens will not have to obtain an ETA until February 2024, according to data provided by the UK government. Citizens of Qatar will need to obtain an ETA from November 15, 2023.

The UK government has also announced that citizens of six other countries (Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates) will need to obtain an ETA from February 22, 2024. It also pointed out that other countries would be added to the device later.

This means that, since no EU country is on the list at this time, European Union citizens will not be required to obtain an ETA this year. All people who obtain the ETA will be allowed to enter and stay in the UK for up to six months to visit family or friends, as well as for work, travel or study. .

In addition, individuals who have obtained an ETA will also be permitted to enter and stay in the UK for up to three months under the Creative Worker Visa grant, and they will also be permitted to transit through the UK. -United.

ETA: What are the terms and costs?

The ETA application will need to be made on the UK ETA app or online via the official government website. According to the UK authorities, processing times will be approximately three working days. However, depending on the need for the authorities to carry out additional checks, it may take more or less time.

Regarding the exact cost of an ETA, no information has yet been provided. However, it is expected that the price will be lower than that of a visa application. Each traveler will have to apply for their own ETA, including children. Once approved, all applicants will receive a confirmation email.