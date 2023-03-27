Jamaica win and reach League A – Semifinals

Exciting 2-goal tie between Mexico and Jamaica, for date 6 of group A of the CONCACAF tournament – League of Nations 2022-23.

The goals of the match for the locals were scored by Orbelín Pineda (16′ 1T) and Hirving Lozano (46′ 1T, from a penalty). While the away goals were made by Bobby Reid (7′ 1T) and Edson Álvarez (32′ 1T, against).

In the 16th minute of the first stage, Orbelín Pineda raised Mexico’s spirits and received all the applause. Henry Martín handled the ball with a center and midfielder defined with a strong shot from the big area.

Mexico was close to twisting the result with two shots from Hirving Lozano that hit the post.

The tie came after a match in which Mexico was far superior in terms of shots, leaving a statistic of 3 balls that ended up in the goal, 2 that hit the post and 8 that ended up wide.

The figure of the party was Hirving Lozano. The Mexico striker showed his best level by scoring 1 goal, shooting 6 times at the opposite goal and making 29 correct passes.

Bobby Reid also played a good game. The Jamaica midfielder scored 1 goal, made 16 correct passes and searched for the opposite goal with 2 shots.

Several offenses in the middle of the field forced to cut the rhythm of the game. There was only one card, in the 78th minute of the second half Raúl Jiménez received a yellow card.

Mexico coach Diego Cocca stopped the starting eleven with a 3-5-2 formation with Guillermo Ochoa in goal; Jorge Sánchez, César Montes and Héctor Moreno on the defensive line; Orbelín Pineda, Edson Álvarez, Luis Romo, Luis Chavez and Jesús Gallardo in the middle; and Henry Martín and Hirving Lozano in attack.

For their part, those chosen by Heimir Hallgrímsson took to the field of play with a 4-4-2 scheme with Jahmali Waite under the three sticks; Javain Brown, Damion Lowe, Ethan Pinnock and Amari’i Bell on defense; Bobby Reid, Ravel Morrison, Daniel Johnson and Jamal Lowe at half court; and Leon Bailey and Shamar Nicholson up front.

Ismail Elfath was appointed as the main referee for the match at the Azteca stadium.

Jamaica continues on its way in CONCACAF – League of Nations 2022-23 and goes to League A – Semifinals

