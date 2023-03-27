New on Amazon Prime: These movies are new this week

Amazon offers between 4,000 and 5,000 films and over 700 series and the number is growing every day. You can lose track of things there. So that this doesn’t happen, BILD shows the new films of the week here.

Film tip: “Fearless – Beyond Fear”

BILD film tip:“Fearless – Beyond Fear” Director Peter Weir’s star-studded masterpiece, starring Jeff Bridges, Isabella Rossellini and Benicio Del Toro, arrives on Amazon Prime on March 29th.

Architect Max Klein (Jeff Bridges) has survived a plane crash and saved the lives of a number of fellow passengers. This normally traumatizing experience turned his life upside down. Until now he was sickly, overly cautious and very afraid of flying. But now he feels invulnerable and helps the other surviving passengers through their crises. For his own family, however, the “new” husband or father becomes a problem.

All new films on Amazon Prime at a glance

Film releases from March 27th to April 2nd:

Datum Film March 27, 2023 Selfish March 29, 2023 Fearless – Beyond Fear

Series tip: “The Gift”

BILD series tip:“The gift” A group of teenage girls mysteriously develop a special power that allows them to electrocute people at will. Soon all women will have this superpower and nothing will be the same as before.

Series starts from March 27th to April 2nd: