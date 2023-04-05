James Gunn talks the milking of superhero movies

By now we’ve all heard what Martin Scorsese, Ridley Scott, Francis Ford Coppola and many more think about Marvel movies. You’ve probably already chosen a side as well, and regardless of what you think of the films, it can’t be denied that there is a certain exhaustion among the people. Still, superhero movies continue to be pumped out, and James Gunn, who made several of them and is now head of DC, now has liked about the phenomenon. You can read what he thinks below.

“I think there is such a thing as superhero fatigue. I think it doesn’t have anything to do with superheroes. It has to do with the kind of stories that get to be told, and if you lose your eye on the ball, which is character. We love Superman. We love Batman. We love Iron Man. Because they’re these incredible characters that we have in our hearts. And if it becomes just a bunch of nonsense onscreen, it gets really boring. But I get fatigued by most spectacle films, by the grind of not having an emotionally grounded story. It doesn’t have anything to do with whether they’re superhero movies or not. If you don’t have a story at the base of it, just watching things bash each other, no matter how clever those bashing moments are, no matter how clever the designs and the VFX are, it just gets fatiguing, and I think that’s very, very real.”