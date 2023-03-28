Japan approves Microsoft’s takeover of Activision Blizzard via JFTC

Yesterday, we mentioned the increase in the chances that the famous takeover of ABK by Microsoft will result positively for the Redmond firm and today’s news clearly goes in this direction since a new country has just approved the takeover by the through its antitrust authorities.

Japan approves ABK takeover, sees no competitive issue

While negotiations are still stagnating on the Old Continent, Japan has just officially announced that it will not oppose the takeover of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. The Japan Fair Trade Commission analyzed the situation and released its findings today through a press release clear, crisp and precise.

“The Japan Fair Trade Commission (hereinafter referred to as the “JFTC”) has reviewed the transaction and has concluded that it is unlikely to result in a substantial restriction of competition in a particular area of ​​trade. As a result, the JFTC notified the parties that it would not issue a cease and desist order, which completed the review of the transaction. »

This is good news for Microsoft, which must still wait for the CMA’s investigation to continue to discover the final report from the British authority by April 26. The timing of the conclusion of the JFTC remains quite particular, because the American Congress will analyze the practices of Sony against Microsoft in Japan, the Japanese firm which does not precisely respect the antitrust laws on the Japanese market.

To find all the key points of the Activision Blizzard and Microsoft affair, we advise you to watch our summary video to understand everything about the issues surrounding the takeover of Activision-Blizzard by Microsoft, as well as our complete file on the subject.