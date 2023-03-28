This Philips Hue pack sees its price plunge with this Amazon promotion

Because well-being at home also requires quality lighting and a pleasant atmosphere, you can now truly transform your interior with this kit, the price of which collapses during this promotional offer put in place by this famous online sales site.

Usually sold for 149.99 euros, the Amazon e-commerce platform offers to acquire this Philips Hue White and Color kit, at the incredible price of only 113.49 euros. Le kit Philips Hue White and Color is composed of 2 Bluetooth compatible bulbs as well as a bridge and a Smart Button.

The bridge will allow you to control your lights simply using your smartphone or the Smart Button. Additionally, you can create routines and automations by setting, for example, light intensity and color. To all this is added perfect compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistance and Apple HomeKit.

Let there be light ! That the price collapses with this Philips Hue

The 2 LED bulbs are equipped with a large standard E27 screw base which allows them to be installed wherever you wish. They have a power of 75 watts equivalent to 220 volts, which corresponds to a brightness of 1,100 lumens. Installation and connection are very easy to do. The supplied bridge allows you to control up to 50 different light points. In addition to intensity, you can choose and vary colors from a choice of 16 million to create the mood you want.

The chosen settings can be brought together on a single button on your smartphone and can also be made from the Smart Button. Of course, you have access to the controls even if you are not at home. It’s time to take advantage of the Philips Hue pack, offered by Amazon at only 113.49 euros.

Click here to take advantage of the Amazon offer on the Philips Hue pack

BFMTV’s editorial staff did not participate in the production of this content. BFMTV is likely to receive compensation when one of our readers makes a purchase via the links included in this article.