Jasmin Tawil accuses him of abuse: that’s what her ex says

SHE raises serious accusations, HE denies everything.

Ex-GZSZ star Jasmin Tawil (40) spent a week in a psychiatric clinic in San José, the capital of Costa Rica, after being arrested by the police. She has since been released from the facility and is now free. Her son Ocean (3) is currently housed in a youth home.

A bad drama!

And that started when the love between Tawil and her boyfriend, the Italian Miquele A. (40), broke in September. The two have lived together with Tawil’s son in Costa Rica’s holiday paradise Montezuma since the beginning of 2021.

BILD visited Tawil before she was released from the clinic. She about her ex: “Miquele was first my dream man, then he became a nightmare man.”

