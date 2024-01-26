Jhonson strengthens his position against Biden after the alleged border agreement

WASHINGTON — US House Speaker Mike Johnson on Friday took a strong stance against a supposedly controversial “bipartisan Senate” deal to combine border control measures with aid to Ukraine.

In a letter to his House colleagues, Jhonson points out that “instead of accepting responsibility, President Joe Biden is now trying to blame Congress for what he himself intentionally and irresponsibly created.”

In addition to the increase in the actions of criminal gangs from Mexico, deaths and rapes, trafficking in people, children, drugs and the super-deadly fentanyl, the disaster on the border costs taxpayers more than 200 billion dollars each year. of dollars directly and indirectly.

Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, said the alleged pact of which nothing is known “will die upon reaching the House” if the leaked reports about the pact were true.

Controversial border “deal” without support

The group of senators negotiating an agreement has not yet published a single line of text on the bill, but summaries have been leaked that have already been criticized by Republicans.

Among the conservatives who criticize him is Donald Trump, the great favorite to be the Republican candidate for this year’s presidential elections, who this week said that the agreement was a political “gift” for the Democrats.

The message added to the obstacles facing the border and Ukraine agreement, closing a week in which Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged that the bill faced stiff opposition from conservatives in both chambers.

He later clarified that he still supported combining border measures with aid to Ukraine, an agreement that Senate Republicans have demanded to stop the chaos on the southern border for three years, without any response from the Biden administration.

Dimming prospects for a deal leave congressional leaders without a clear path to approving a White House request of $110 billion for Ukraine, primarily. The package includes more than 60 billion destined for kyiv. A war that has cost American taxpayers almost $200 billion.

Johnson was deeply skeptical of any bipartisan compromise on border policy, which needs Senate approval.

On Friday, he again pointed to a sweeping set of immigration measures that the House passed last year in response to the country’s border challenges. But that bill failed to get a single Democratic vote then and has virtually no chance of getting Democratic support now.

Republicans denounce once again that between 10,000 and 12,000 immigrants enter the southern border daily since Biden arrived at the White House.

Source: With information from AP