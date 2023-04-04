J&J to Settle Baby Powder Lawsuits

The US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson (J&J) wants to settle a major legal dispute over allegedly carcinogenic hygiene products in North America with a compromise. The company has accepted an approximately $8.9 billion settlement to settle all personal care product claims containing the magnesium silicate talc. J&J announced this yesterday after the US stock market closed. However, the proposal still has to be approved by the plaintiffs and the court.

The more than 40,000 lawsuits are primarily about the body powder “Baby Powder”, which many women blame for ovarian cancer. The settlement payment is to be spread over 25 years and is part of a complex plan with which the group intends to close the long-term legal construction site. This also includes the renewed declaration of insolvency by a company founded to outsource legal risks after a US court had initially rejected an application for creditor protection in January.