Semovi clarified that it does not issue permits to circulate to motorcycles

The Semovi does not issue permits to circulate without plates to motorcycles (Photo: special)

Through social networks the Ministry of Mobility (semovi) From Mexico City denied that the body issues permissions to circular without plates to motorcycles and that in the event that any citizen is offered this type of service, they must not accept it and register their vehicle directly with the institution.

He explained that interested persons will be able to carry out their license plate registration for new motorcycle quickly and easily, however it will be important to have the necessary documentation in original, current, legible, without deletions and without amendments.

Before you can carry out the procedure, you must first request a appointment in any of the Treasury Service Centers for the “Issuance of Multiple Payment Format for the Registration Right for Motorcycles” and present yourself with the printed appointment, on time, with the documentation required, capture line and respecting the hygiene and healthy distance protocols. Also, you will have to have the account CDMX key staff.

Through social networks, he denied this procedure (photo: Semovi/Twitter)

Physical persons:

– Official identification with photograph and valid.

– Proof of address from CDMX or INE that includes the full current address.

– Proof of ownership.

– Original invoice or invoice letter (certified invoices are not accepted).

– In case of not being the first owner: digital invoice together with the last purchase-sale contract, with the copy of the INE of the last seller. Or non-digital invoice, that is to say that it does not have a digital seal or QR code, and present the corresponding endorsements that accredit it as the current owner.

– Paid catch line.

The permits to circulate without license plates are false (photo: Semovi/Twitter)

Moral people (all documents in original and copy):

– Official and current photo identification of the legally responsible person.

– Proof of address of the business.

– Original constitutive act, copy of the title page and sheet of stamps and signatures.

– RFC of the company.

– Power of attorney.

– Paid catch line. It is worth mentioning that its cost is 614 pesos and can be obtained at any of the Treasury Service Centers.

While the steps to follow are the following:

– Gather the requirements and requested documents.

– Request an appointment at a CST to get the catch line.

– Check that the motorcycle data is in the correct payment format.

– Make the payment of rights in the Service Centers belonging to the Ministry of Administration and Finance or authorized payment assistants and keep the payment receipt for the capture line.

The procedure for moral or natural persons is different

– Go with the original documents at the time of carrying out the procedure in the Vehicle Control Modules.

– Attend the window, where the documentation will be received, reviewed, processed and registered, while the person in charge will issue and deliver the data validation sheet for the signature in accordance with the information contained.

– Finally, the applicant will be given the Certificate of Vehicle Registration, license plate and circulation card.

Semovi reminds users that it will be of vital importance to carefully read the documents issued by the operator, since at the time of sign in accordance it will be accepted at that moment that the data is correct.

In the event that the information in the documentation does not match the license plate or circulation card assigned, the Vehicle Registration Certificate will not have to be signed and it will be necessary to request the process review. It is worth mentioning that the new owners will have a period of 15 working days to carry out the process of change of ownership of car, motorcycle either trailer.