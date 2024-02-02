Job creation in the US grows in January, says the government

The world’s largest economy created 353,000 jobs last month, up from a revised 333,000 in December.

The unemployment rate remained at 3.7%, the Department of Labor reported.

Salaries increased more than expected, 0.6% compared to the previous month.

Compared to the same period last year, the average hourly wage grew 4.5%, according to the Biden administration report.

Professional and business services were the sectors where jobs were created the most, along with health and retail trade, while areas such as mining, as well as the oil and gas extraction industry, saw jobs decline, according to official figures. .

The resilience of the labor market is the only positive factor for President Joe Biden ahead of the electoral campaign in which he will seek a second term.

Last year, the labor market helped sustain consumer spending and growth, even with the high cost of borrowing and soaring prices.