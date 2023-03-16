Job market analysis: Twelve percent of the jobs offered in Berlin with a home office option

Around twelve percent of the jobs offered in Berlin in 2022 were advertised with a home office option. That was almost 110,000 out of 804,000 publicly advertised jobs, according to an evaluation by the Consulting Index. The personnel market agency had evaluated a number of advertised job offers in print media, on online job exchanges, company websites and the job portal of the Federal Employment Agency.

Around a third of these job offers, i.e. more than 21,000 positions, were aimed at computer scientists. Overall, most remote jobs were for professionals with an academic education (almost 34,000 jobs), workers with completed vocational training (almost 22,000 jobs) and project managers (over 18,000 jobs).

Many employers, on the other hand, prefer to train the next generation directly on site. Last year, only 1,100 trainee positions offered the option of working from home.

In a city comparison, Cologne is at the top with almost 17 percent of job offers with the possibility of working from home. In Munich (16 percent) and Hamburg (more than 14 percent), employers also used it more often than in Berlin (around 12 percent).

