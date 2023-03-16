Shaerer case: excavations will continue once the soil loses moisture | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Thursday March 16, 2023 | 11:15 a.m.

Yesterday, a series of procedures were carried out in a ranch in the department of Itapúa, Paraguay, about 100 kilometers from the city of Posadas in search of the remains of Cristian Shaerer (21), a young student kidnapped in 2003. in the province of Corrientes.

The excavations with the help of machinery and advanced technology had to be suspended due to the intense rain that broke out in the area, but the work will continue as soon as the soil loses moisture.

The legal representative of the family, Noelia Núñez, spoke with the program Here we tell you about it by Radioactiva 100.7 and said: “We are very optimistic with the start of this new investigation, even though almost 20 years have passed, we are looking to be able to reach to the conclusion that allows first to reach the discovery of the remains of the lifeless body of the young man”.

“We have information that he has been killed and thrown into a pit in a place called Desgracia Cué in San Pedro del Paraná department of Itapúa. No indications were found yesterday, we had to stop the search due to weather conditions but we have established that once the soil dries out again and takes on the texture that allows the georadar to do its job, we will venture back into the property ”, clarified.

He also commented that in parallel investigative work is being carried out with witnesses who could collaborate and the corresponding measures are being taken so that we can obtain all the information and nothing is hidden, “yesterday it was not possible to do all the analysis of the perimeter that was demarcated, that means that we still have work to continue and it was not possible to do the mapping in another place where the informant positioned himself and said that this place used to be a stream, a lagoon, there was water, which means that if the The body was dumped in a certain place, according to specialists, the search should be done towards where the water flowed in such a way that the search range should be expanded to the perimeter, due to the movement of the ground, the water, the weather and all the factors other factors”.

“We are doing an analysis that will redirect all activities and join forces to be able to put a final cut to all this. This witness has consistently repeated what was said by a person, a member of a family, who were also prosecuted at that time by the Police and by Argentine agencies. This witness has mentioned the place and the precise way where he was killed, which is in full agreement with a testimony from 2006,” he said.

Núñez recalled that in that year mentioned, one of the people who was part of the group that held the young man in captivity who saw and knew the place reported the data in the same way, “in addition, he is dedicated to work that makes his position in that day and the knowledge of the people and the place give some certainty of what he is talking about. Yesterday it was confirmed, he was in the procedure, he stood up and said it’s here and said I’m ‘completely sure’, that’s why it’s an important piece of information because today he’s already fearful, he’s already afraid of the representations that could be had and a bit withdrawn, so we want to protect their identity.”

On behalf of the work of justice, the legal representative of the Shaerer family indicated that they are in search of citizen awareness, “providing information that we can also group, select and filter as we did with this, but this was the more congruent and we are going to continue in that line”.

Latest technology

Next, Núñez said that although the ranch would be the one indicated by the witness as the place where the young student was killed, the owner had no relation to the event, “the heir was collaborating throughout the procedure and the property was used because the alleged kidnappers were their neighbors. All this work is going to reinforce this theory, it is going to be strengthened and with the help of technology we hope to reach the end and find the remains”.

“With the use of the Georadar we seek to optimize the investigations, it is a high-tech device that allows an analysis of an estimated depth of 7 meters, it also emits signals when bone or metal remains are found, which in this case may be projectile splinters. , also informs soil variations, if there are tunnels or if there are certain previous excavations, informs all the elements that allow to continue again or to redirect the information. This device was used by anthropological works precisely in search and discovery of people in Paraguay who disappeared during the dictatorship, and good results were obtained, ”he explained.

Finally, he clarified that this is the first action initiated in Paraguay since all the previous processes began in Corrientes where the event occurred, where the kidnapping occurred, “however, now we are the holders of the action in this case it is the Public Ministry and it is the first time that Paraguay is going to investigate but in depth and we believe that it would end here. We are doing transnational work, which I think will have an impact”.

It is expected that the work will continue as soon as weather conditions allow it, however, several analyzes are currently being developed with the collaboration of anthropologists, geophysicists with high-impact research.