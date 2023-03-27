John Wick: Chapter 4 clean house in cinemas

The fourth and final film in the saga of John Wick has run like a train over the weekend, shattering expectations with ticket sales that far exceeded the premieres of the previous films. John Wick: Chapter 4 managed to record a mighty 730 million kroner, which can be compared with John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which during the same time took in 560 million kroner. Not entirely unexpectedly, the success has also sparked discussions about a fifth film in addition to the planned spin-off film Ballerina with Ana de Armas.

Lionsgate CEO Joe Drake commented over the weekend on the success, describing it as “tempting to say the least” to consider a sequel.

“It’s more than tempting, I’m not going to give up hope there can’t be a ‘Wick 5.'”

Everything depends, of course, on whether Keanu Reeves wants to continue playing the titular lead role. Without him, it feels very unlikely that we would get a fifth part.

Do you want to see more John Wick movies or will these four be enough?