Judge arrested for possession of fake weapons

Quintana Roo.- A qualifying judge from Moroleón was arrested in possession of fake weapons, reported the Guanajuato Attorney General’s Office.

The arrest occurred this morning after the implementation of a Lightning Operation, in which several doses of drugs were also seized within the Municipal Police facilities.

The arrest of the judge, as well as the intervention at the police station, caused a fight between state elements and the EMEC mayor, Alma Denisse Sánchez Barragán.

The Edil accused via live broadcast that it was an abuse of power perpetrated by state elements that allegedly took a qualifying judge with them and erased evidence.

“We are surrounded by State police because they illegally entered the institutions of our Municipality, without an order from the Public Ministry, without an order of any kind, they got into the railings, took our Qualifying Judge and deleted the videos from the surveillance cameras.” said the municipal president.

In addition, he said that the elements were carrying out arbitrary checks on parcel companies.

It was around 6:00 a.m. when personnel from the National Defense Secretariat (SEDENA), the National Guard, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), the Republic’s Attorney General’s Office and the National Center for Intelligence (CNI), according to official information.

“During the intervention of the state and federal security forces, various doses of drugs, cartridges and a couple of replicas of firearms were found in the area of ​​qualifying judges, in the possession of a qualifying judge, who was made available of the State Attorney General’s Office, along with the drugs and the objects located,” the statement said.

In the letter, a call was issued to the Mayor so that in the following operations she collaborates and facilitates the work of the security forces.

The Edil together with other members of her team blocked the exit to elements of the Prosecutor’s Office, however, they created a barrier with riot shields and withdrew from the place.