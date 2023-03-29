Kamala Harris announces $1 billion for women’s economic empowerment in Africa

The American vice-president unveiled the American aid plan, largely financed by the private sector, to improve the economic emancipation of African women.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris announced a $1 billion initiative in Ghana on Wednesday to improve women’s economic empowerment in Africa following the conclusion of the first leg of her tour of the continent.

Kamala Harris’ office unveiled the largely privately funded scheme in the capital Accra. In the process, the American vice-president left Ghana to go to Tanzania.

Scheduled to last until April 2, his tour of Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia comes after a United States-Africa summit in December in Washington, during which President Joe Biden advocated for a broad partnership with the Africa, at a time when the United States seeks to assert its presence on the continent in the face of the growing influence of China and Russia.

Other aid for the continent

Kamala Harris has already announced several aid measures, including $139 million for economic and cultural development in Ghana and the investment of $100 million in coastal West African countries facing the risk of spillover. jihadist violence from the Sahel.

The African Women’s Economic Empowerment Initiative includes nearly $400 million from the private sector “to help close the digital gender gap.”

“Improving the economic status of women and girls is not only a matter of human rights, justice and equity, it is also a strategic imperative that reduces poverty and promotes sustainable economic growth. “, said the office of the vice-president of the united states.

“Thoroughly” on Africa

More than $500 million from the private sector will also be used to support the economic empowerment of women in Africa, according to the statement.

On Tuesday, the Vice President called for more investment in innovation in Africa, particularly in the digital economy, good governance and democracy.

“We are ‘all in’ on Africa,” she added, echoing Joe Biden’s words during the US-Africa summit last year.

Kamala Harris is expected later in the week in Zambia, the final leg of her African tour.