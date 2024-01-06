Kanye West returns to the fray: he congratulates his wife on her birthday with racy photos

Kanye West seems to be addicted to controversy. The rapper, who was heavily criticized at the beginning of the week for upload some images of his wife to his Instagram account, Bianca Censorsalmost nakedhas repeated the move, challenging all those who made the gesture ugly, on the occasion of his partner’s birthday.

And On the previous occasion the young woman appeared in three posts in a thong or a corset that barely covers her chestthis time there are six publications from Kim Kardashian’s ex dedicated entirely to Censori.

In the first of them he congratulates her on her birthday and describes her as his muse and inspiration, and the most incredible stepmother to her children. I love you very much, thank you for sharing your life with me. In the next Censori she appears sitting on the couch and she writes to him: I miss you when I wake up before you. The third is an image of the two leaving some place, while the fourth is already going up a notch. In the latter you can see a shot of Censori’s chest: Give this a title, he writes.

In the fifth publication they both appear walking down the street, and in the sixth there is only her. They both agree that Censori wears a tight jumpsuit the color of the skin and in the last one he adds a black square to cover part of the chest.

Nails snapshots that have been filled with very critical comments about the rapper’s attitude: This is sad and degrading; Kim (Kardashian) won’t let you see North (his firstborn) after this; Keep your wife’s body in your privacy; Show some class, man; You have kids, he starts acting like a father

Comparison with Kardashian

So you had some problem with Kim’s exposure, but it’s okay for this girlone of them told him followers to the rapper. And Kanye West reproduces with his current wife what he criticized about his ex, Kim Kardashian, whom he said was too sexualized. And this is how his followers on the social network are reminding him, who have cried out to see the snapshots.

What if this was one of your daughters? Would you say that the man who took them and published them loves it? Does he respect her?; Imagine that North gets married and her husband publishes it like this; Do you dislike women so much since your previous marriage that you must take every opportunity to embarrass Mrs. Censori and her family?; This guy is remaking his ex; You have no respect for women? That is the message you are sending. Don’t you have daughters? These are just some of the comments that the rapper received spoiling his behavior with the first images of this type that he uploaded from Censori.