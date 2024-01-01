Kiko Hernndez dazzles in the Campanadas of Melilla

A few hours ago one of the most special nights of the year took place, New Year’s Eve. A magical day where we all shelved 2023 to welcome the new year with great enthusiasm for what is to come over the coming months. Once again, the Campanadas captured all the attention, with Ana Mena and Jenni Hermoso, on Spanish Television, and Cristina Pedroche, on Antena 3, three of the main protagonists.

However, the regional channels also gained the attention of many viewers by having some well-known faces on the national scene. In the case of TV3, Catalonia television chose Miki Nez, former Operacin Triunfo contestant, and the influencer Laura Escanes who dazzled with an elegant design by Ze Garca. The Melilla channel signed Kiko Hernández on this occasion.

The former Slvame collaborator shone on Melilla television’s Chimes with her husband Fran Antón. A very special project for them in which they spread smiles and friendliness in the Plaza de España of the autonomous city. The couple opted for dress to match with white suits by designer Jordi Dalmau for the bridal brand Sedka Novias.

Enlarge Fran Antón and Kiko Hernández in the Chimes of Melilla television (Instagram).

Two suits consisting of pants, cummerbund, shirt and tie. The strong point of the outfit was two impressive white jackets full of silver-tone rhinestones and with a large train of several meters that both Kiko Hernández and Fran Antn showed off with great elegance. The television channel had already announced on its social networks that viewers were going to “be amazed by the costumes of the newly released marriage.

A great celebration

After welcoming 2024 in front of the Melilla television audience, Kiko Hernández and Fran Antón headed to the family home to continue the party surrounded by his family and, of course, with his two daughters: Abril and Jimena. For this smaller celebration, the couple also chose to dress matching clothes, although with a much less striking look: black pants and a maroon sweater. Of course, without forgetting the typical golden glasses with the number of the year that we just released.