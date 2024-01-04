Kiko Matamoros attacks Telecinco: Ana Rosa’s role does not make much sense

The controversial decision by the current Mediaset board to cancel Slvame after fourteen years of success on Telecinco marked the end of Belén Esteban, Kiko Matamoros, Kiko Hernández, Lydia Lozano and company on the network. The most beloved collaborators of the extinct program They went from being stars in the corridors of the Fuencarral canal to people not gratefulas confirmed by Matamoros in an interview given to the portal Jot Down.

At Telecinco, I don’t know why exactly, but some of us have become not grateful, explains the television collaborator. I believe that They have made a mistake with Slvame because they have lost a lot of audience, although they say that they have very good economic results. I’m very happy if it’s true, he adds.

It is a lie that Slvame lost its audience. That is what they have sold and some undocumented immigrants have wanted to buy. The audience was going well, what happens is that They made it increasingly difficult for us with the Code of Ethics that they invented and with the prohibition of talking about certain characters., continues reflecting in Jot Down. Kiko Matamoros puts the numbers on the table to justify her words: Where Telecinco now does eight percent, we did eleven, and with twenty-five minutes of advertising in that hour, and now they are doing clean, unloaded with ads.

Sharp against Ana Rosa Quintana

We left making a fourteen and now they make a nine and they have to give thanks. Ana Rosa Quintana has given up the time slot from four to five in the afternoon to improve her databut it is difficult for her to reach ten, and she said that her minimum goal was fourteen, she says, referring to TardeAR, the program that the presenter hosts on the network’s new afternoons.

Regarding the figure of Ana Rosa Quintana in the time slot that Slvame occupied for more than a decade, Kiko Matamoros is clear. They opted to make right-wing television in view of the general elections that were planned for these dates; by getting ahead and, after losing the elections, The role they had planned for Ana Rosa as a political preacher does not make much sense. You’re not going to spend four years fooling around with power, he considers.

Banned from the Martian Chronicles: the reunion

The one who was a collaborator of the mythical late night hosted by Xavier Sard, he claims in Jot Down that he was banned from the reunion that Telecinco broadcast last December. They called me at first and I told them that yes, there was no problem, we set a date to do it, but, Suddenly, two or three days before, they called me again to tell me that I had dropped out of the projectreveals.