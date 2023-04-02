Korean thriller on Netflix that will keep you on the edge of your seat

The tension is in the air, literally, in the South Korean film on Netflix that has reached the top of the world ranking. “Emergency in the Air” is an exciting drama that centers on a terrorist incident aboard a plane bound for Hawaii.

The korean thriller movies they have become a genre unto themselves, and have gained great recognition in the world of international cinema.

If you are a fan of thriller genreyou definitely must see”Airborne Emergency”, previously we told you in The Truth News the explained ending of this korean movie.

What is the Netflix movie “Emergency on the Air” about?







“Emergency in the Air”, original title in Korean “Emergency Declaration”begins when a man releases a dangerous virus onto the plane mid-flight, prompting the crew to declare an emergency and put the lives of all passengers at risk.

The film follows the desperate struggle of the passengers, including the crew members and some key characters, to face the crisis and find a solution to survive.

Cast of Netflix’s “Emergencia en el Aire”

Cast: Song Kang-ho, Lee Byung-hun, Jeon Do-yeon and Nam-gil Kim



The film features an all-star cast that includes Song Kang-ho like In-ho, Lee Byung-hun like Jae-hyuk Jeon Do-yeon like Sook-hee and nam gil kim like hyun soo

The direction and the script of the film are in charge of Han Jae-rin, who has managed to maintain the tension and drama throughout the two hour and one minute footage. “Airborne Emergency” has achieved great success all over the world and is currently in the Top 10 most viewed movies on Netflix.

The movie is yet another example of the success of the Korean film industry, which has managed to win over international audiences with its unique style and careful approach to character building and complex plots.

It may interest you: The Korean movie that makes you doubt your family and is all the rage on Netflix

What Korean movies to watch on Netflix?

Korean Movies on Netflix



Netflix It has a wide selection of Korean movies in its catalogue. If you are looking for recommendations for korean movies to watch on netflixhere I leave you some:

“Parasites” (Bong Joon-ho, 2019)

“Okja” (Bong Joon-ho, 2017)

“Train to Busan” (Yeon Sang-ho, 2016)

“Forgotten” (Jang Hang-jun, 2017)

“The Maiden” (Park Chan-wook, 2016)

“A Taxi Driver” (Jang Hoon, 2017)

“The Call” (Lee Chung-hyun, 2020)

“The Empire of Shadows” (Kim Jee-woon, 2016)

“The Drug King” (Woo Min-ho, 2018)

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!