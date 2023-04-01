kyiv orders 100 armored vehicles financed by the EU and the United States from Poland

The order is for one hundred Rosomak multirole armored vehicles, its total amount has not been specified.

Ukraine has ordered 100 Rosomak multirole armored vehicles from Poland, manufactured under Finnish license, financed by the European Union and the United States, the Polish Prime Minister announced on Saturday.

“I bring the order obtained yesterday from Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Chmygal, for 100 Rosomaks which will be manufactured here”, said Mateusz Morawiecki at the production site for these vehicles in Siemianowice Slaskie, in southern Poland.

The order will be financed with European funds granted to Poland and with American funds obtained by Ukraine, indicated the head of the Polish government, without specifying the amount of the contract.

Rosomak is an eight-wheel drive multirole armored vehicle, manufactured under license from the Finnish Patria AMV.