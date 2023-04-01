They pay up to $30,000 for a $20 copy: how do you recognize it? | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Saturday April 1, 2023 | 12:30 p.m.

There are more and more people who are passionate about numismatics, the name given to those interested in collecting old and strange bills and coins. And likewise, more and more copies are being published on digital buying and selling platforms such as Mercado Libre, at high prices.

Today we will bring as an example this strange $20 bill, for which there are those who are willing to pay large amounts to obtain it. You can find different offers on the internet sites. Among them, there is already one that pays up to $30,000.

Rare bills: what is the $20 bill that sells for $30,000?

If the reader enters the Mercado Libre application, they will be able to find dozens of publications of various bills of all denominations at prices much higher than their own value.

One of the most popular posts is the $20 one. These have different errors, so there are different highly valued specimens. In this case, it is a strange error in the actual pattern that causes the paper to be paid up to $30,000, a remarkable sum considering the product that is being purchased.

How is the publication of the ticket in question?

It should be noted that it is not about the new editions, which contain figures of different animals characteristic of the ecosystems of our country, but about the role that Juan Manuel de Rosas has in the center.

Mistake bills: where to sell this $20 bill?

The seller maintains that the ticket in his possession has several errors. These singular differences are the ones that argue, in the opinion of the seller, the final price.

“On the back you can see the word “pesos” and the “letters ET” to the left of the signatures. On the obverse, bottom left side, there are dotted red lines coinciding with the 2 on the reverse. The right eye is cross-eyed observing the watermark against the light. The watermark to the naked eye presents reliefs coinciding with the lines of the figure of Rosas”, states the description of the publication.