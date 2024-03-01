La Diosa and Yotuel together for dinner on Calle 8 in Miami: “Down with the dictatorship”

Cuban singers The goddess y Yotuel Romero They have just starred in one of the images of the day after appearing posing together on social networks.

The Cuban artists shared a dinner at a popular restaurant on 8th Street in Miami, Florida, a meeting that was also attended by Rey El Mago, La Diosa’s husband, and another couple.

The interpreter of “Below the Water” has been in charge of announcing the news of the meeting after sharing some images of the night on her Instagram profile.

In one of the publications we can see The Goddess with Yotuel smiling, making the letter L with her hands in reference to the word “freedom” and next to the post she added: “Down with the dictatorship.

In another photograph we can see the entire clan gathered, all sitting at a table in the restaurant while sharing friendly gestures and enjoying some cocktails.

“An unforgettable night with these great friends”they added to the snapshot that exudes complicity among those present.

Will this meeting be the beginning of a possible musical collaboration between La Diosa and Yotuel? Will have to see.