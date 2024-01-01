La Dura becomes a golden goddess with her spectacular look to say goodbye to 2023

Everyone seeks to say goodbye to the year with the best galas, and The Hard It was not going to be less. The Cuban influencer, whose real name is Diliamne Jouve, is one of the women who always inspires us the most to look beautiful on special occasions, giving us ideas about current trends in the world of fashion and dazzling with her great choice of accessories. And this December 31, Jacob Forever’s wife once again gave a styling lesson with her look to welcome 2024.

The content creator and businesswoman opted for a spectacular golden dress with which she became a Greek goddess.

“Today, the last day of the year 2023, I dress in gold, manifesting all the abundance and prosperity in my life,” wrote La Dura, showing the result of her look to start 2024 in style.

The dress she wore was by Giannina Azar, as the Cuban influencer revealed in the publication. A spectacular golden piece with a pronounced neckline and touches of gold that she combined with jewelry and more pieces of that color. Awesome!

In Instagram stories, Dilimane Jouve also showed us some of the beautiful moments they experienced as they bid farewell to 2023. Fireworks, music and dancing to start this new year in style. Happy 2024!