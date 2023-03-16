Lars Vikinge (C) criticizes the school proposal: “Dramatic”

– You need to think this through properly, you need to have proper preparation. I miss it, says Lars Vikinge to SVT Nyheter Öst.

He describes today’s announcement as dramatic and that it will have consequences for children and teachers.

Children get stuck

Even the Left Party agrees with the criticism and believes that the pursuit of savings means that children with special needs end up in a pinch.

– This slaughter of school activities in Linköping has brutal consequences for all the children with families who now see how our common welfare leaves them in uncertainty. It damages trust in society for a long time to come, says Sofia Frithioff, municipal councilor for the Left Party.

High workload

The Liberals believe that the proposed savings can lead to unreasonable demands on personnel and operations.

– In view of the Social Democrats’ previous rhetoric and high-handedness regarding investments in preschool and primary school, it is very remarkable, was it only pork?, asks the Liberals’ group leader Åsa Wennergren.